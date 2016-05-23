BRIEF-Ooredoo Oman appoints Sultan Al Wahaibi as chief business and wholesale officer
* Appoints Sultan Al Wahaibi as chief business and wholesale officer Source: (http://bit.ly/2py3dN1) Further company coverage: )
May 23 Grupo Ezentis SA :
* Signs in Chile deal in consortium for 47 million euros ($52.8 million), of which 11.6 million euros applies to Ezentis
* Says online part of its Shanghai IPO attracted interest amounting to 2,193.84 times amount on offer