May 23 Biotest AG :

* Pentaglobin(r) showed a significant survival benefit in severe infections caused by multidrug resistant bacteria

* Additional therapy with Pentaglobin significantly reduced relative mortality risk by 33% in patients with confirmed resistance to antibiotics

* Greatest relative survival benefit of 39% was seen in subgroup with infections by extensively drug resistant(XDR) bacteria