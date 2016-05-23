BRIEF-Mena For Touristic and Real Estate Investment Q1 consol profit falls
May 14 Mena For Touristic And Real Estate Investment Co:
May 23 Vestjysk Bank A/S :
* Redeems subordinated loan capital at maturity
* Redemption has no effect on Vestjysk Bank's solvency ratio Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 14 Mena For Touristic And Real Estate Investment Co:
DUBAI, May 14 Dubai's Emaar Properties , builder of the world's tallest tower, reported a 15 percent rise in first-quarter net profit on Sunday, broadly in line with analysts' expectations.