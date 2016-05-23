BRIEF-Ooredoo Oman appoints Sultan Al Wahaibi as chief business and wholesale officer
Appoints Sultan Al Wahaibi as chief business and wholesale officer
May 23 Allgon publ AB :
* Says the company's Smarteq Wireless AB has received new order for development of integrated LTE antenna to car manufacturer Bentley Motors, part of Volkswagen Group AG
Order value is 1 million Swedish crowns ($120,126)
* Says online part of its Shanghai IPO attracted interest amounting to 2,193.84 times amount on offer