BRIEF-Ooredoo Oman appoints Sultan Al Wahaibi as chief business and wholesale officer
* Appoints Sultan Al Wahaibi as chief business and wholesale officer
May 23 Koninklijke KPN NV :
* KPN Ventures, the venturing arm of KPN, has entered into an agreement with the Cottonwood European Technology Fund (CETF) to become one of its cornerstone investors
* CETF is a venture capital fund specialized in high-tech companies in an early stage of development Source text: bit.ly/1VfkNgU Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says online part of its Shanghai IPO attracted interest amounting to 2,193.84 times amount on offer