CORRECTED-BRIEF-Alibaba signs MoU with MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government for global trade
* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP
May 23 Bombardier Inc
* Flexjet doubles firm challenger 350 order to 40 aircraft
* Confirmed a firm order for 20 additional challenger 350 super-midsized business jets by bombardier aerospace
* This is in addition to an order for 20 challenger 350 bombardier aircraft announced in 2013 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )
* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP
TORONTO/FRANKFURT, May 13 Businesses around the world scrambled on Saturday to prepare for a renewed cyber attack, convinced that a lull in a computer offensive that has stopped car factories, hospitals, schools and other organizations in around 100 countries was only temporary.