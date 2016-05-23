BRIEF-Ooredoo Oman appoints Sultan Al Wahaibi as chief business and wholesale officer
* Appoints Sultan Al Wahaibi as chief business and wholesale officer
May 23 Tieto Oyj :
* Says Municipality of Bergen has signed an agreement with Tieto Norway to introduce a new case and records management solution for the entire municipality
* Agreement has term of 12 years
* Says online part of its Shanghai IPO attracted interest amounting to 2,193.84 times amount on offer