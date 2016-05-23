BRIEF-El Nasr Clothing And Textiles nine-month standalone profit rises
* Nine-month standalone net profit EGP 16.8 million versus EGP 5.9 million year ago
May 23 Gabriel Holding A/S :
* Chariman Jørgen Kjær Jacobsen buys 1,765 shares for a total market value of 571,045 Danish crowns ($86,085.02) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6335 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 1.5 million dinars versus 913,515 dinars year ago