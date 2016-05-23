May 23 PGS Software SA :

* Shareholders resolve to pay FY 2015 dividend of 0.43 zlotys per share instead of 0.4 zlotys per share proposed by management

* Advanced dividend payment of 0.1 zlotys/shr was already made Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9585 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)