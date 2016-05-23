BRIEF-Ooredoo Oman appoints Sultan Al Wahaibi as chief business and wholesale officer
* Appoints Sultan Al Wahaibi as chief business and wholesale officer
May 23 PGS Software SA :
* Shareholders resolve to pay FY 2015 dividend of 0.43 zlotys per share instead of 0.4 zlotys per share proposed by management
* Advanced dividend payment of 0.1 zlotys/shr was already made
* Says online part of its Shanghai IPO attracted interest amounting to 2,193.84 times amount on offer