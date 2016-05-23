BRIEF-Mena For Touristic and Real Estate Investment Q1 consol profit falls
May 23 National Health Investors Inc :
* NHI exercises purchase option on 5 assisted living/memory care facilities for $87.5 million from bickford senior living
* Lease has an initial term of 15 years plus two 5-year renewal options
* Facilities not included in existing jv between parties, NHI's purchase option on sixth bickford facility was relinquished
* Acquisition was funded with available cash and borrowings on NHI's revolving credit facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
DUBAI, May 14 Dubai's Emaar Properties , builder of the world's tallest tower, reported a 15 percent rise in first-quarter net profit on Sunday, broadly in line with analysts' expectations.