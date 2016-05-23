May 23 Vector Capital

* Says it has concluded that only as a private company can Covisint Corp realize its full potential

* Board stating "it is time to sell the company" - sec filing

* Board to purchase the co at a market premium price

* Signing "Go Shop" period to validate that the price offered was the highest obtainable

* Vector Capital says it is Covisint's second largest shareholder with over 8.5% of the total shares outstanding in the co