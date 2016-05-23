May 23 Vector Capital
* Says it has concluded that only as a private company can
Covisint Corp realize its full potential
* Board stating "it is time to sell the company" - sec
filing
* Board to purchase the co at a market premium price
* Signing "Go Shop" period to validate that the price
offered was the highest obtainable
* Vector Capital says it is Covisint's second largest
shareholder with over 8.5% of the total shares outstanding in
the co
