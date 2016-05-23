May 23 Tribune Publishing Co :

* Tribune Publishing rejects revised Gannett takeover proposal

* "board has again rejected Gannett proposal as not in best interests of tribune shareholders"

* Invited Gannett to agree to mutual non-disclosure agreement under which both parties could engage in due diligence and discussions

* "continue to have serious doubts about Gannett's ability to enter into a transaction"

* "stand ready to work with Gannett to assess whether there is a path forward that will create more value"

* Board has set no timetable for concluding discussions

* Invited Gannett to discuss to assess whether a transaction in "best interests of Tribune and Gannett shareholders can be negotiated"

* Believe $70.5 million growth capital investment from Nant Capital "will support Tribune's transformation strategy"