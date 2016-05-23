CORRECTED-BRIEF-Alibaba signs MoU with MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government for global trade
* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP
May 23 Tribune Publishing Co :
* Tribune Publishing rejects revised Gannett takeover proposal
* "board has again rejected Gannett proposal as not in best interests of tribune shareholders"
* Invited Gannett to agree to mutual non-disclosure agreement under which both parties could engage in due diligence and discussions
* "continue to have serious doubts about Gannett's ability to enter into a transaction"
* "stand ready to work with Gannett to assess whether there is a path forward that will create more value"
* Board has set no timetable for concluding discussions
* Invited Gannett to discuss to assess whether a transaction in "best interests of Tribune and Gannett shareholders can be negotiated"
* "we stand ready to work with Gannett to assess whether there is a path forward that will create more value" for shareholders
* Believe $70.5 million growth capital investment from Nant Capital "will support Tribune's transformation strategy" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
