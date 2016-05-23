May 23 Verte SA :

* Signs a 2.6 million zloty ($655,800) deal with Lidl Sp. z o.o. Sp.k. for sale of the company's products

* The deal concerns stationary products and their delivery is scheduled for June 30 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9648 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)