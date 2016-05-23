BRIEF-Ooredoo Oman appoints Sultan Al Wahaibi as chief business and wholesale officer
* Appoints Sultan Al Wahaibi as chief business and wholesale officer
May 23 Verte SA :
* Signs a 2.6 million zloty ($655,800) deal with Lidl Sp. z o.o. Sp.k. for sale of the company's products
* The deal concerns stationary products and their delivery is scheduled for June 30

($1 = 3.9648 zlotys)
* Says online part of its Shanghai IPO attracted interest amounting to 2,193.84 times amount on offer