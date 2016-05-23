May 23 Tribune Publishing Co :

* Tribune Publishing Co responds to letter from Oaktree Capital Management L.P.

* Have reviewed with board Oaktree's request regarding formation of an independent committee of board - sec filing

* Have determined that no committee is appropriate or necessary

* Notes Oaktree's letter "doesn't mention Oaktree Capital Management and, Bruce Karsh rejected offer from private independent third party"

* The recently rejected offer from private independent third party was to buy Oaktree's Tribune shares for $15.00 per share in cash