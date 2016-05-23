May 23 Xura

* If merger agreement terminated by co or Sierra Private holding with respect to superior proposal, co to pay $12.85 million termination fee

* If agreement terminated due to breach of covenants, warranties, sierra private holdings to pay reverse termination fee of $38.55 million to co

* Subject to some other conditions, termination fee for co to pay to sierra private holdings may be $22.49 million