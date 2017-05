May 23 Private Equity Managers SA (PEM) :

* Its shareholders approve FY 2015 dividend of 14.41 zlotys per share or 47.8 million zlotys ($12.1 million) in total

* In April the company's management recommended FY 2015 dividend payment of 49.0 million zlotys in total Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9617 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)