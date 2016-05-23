CORRECTED-BRIEF-Alibaba signs MoU with MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government for global trade
* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP
May 23 Xenoport Inc :
* Merger agreement contains termination provisions subject, in certain circumstances, to payment of termination fee of $16.5 million - sec filing
* Agreement provides that arbor pharmaceuticals will be required to pay co a reverse termination fee of $25 million under certain circumstances Source text: 1.usa.gov/20pWUTf Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP
TORONTO/FRANKFURT, May 13 Businesses around the world scrambled on Saturday to prepare for a renewed cyber attack, convinced that a lull in a computer offensive that has stopped car factories, hospitals, schools and other organizations in around 100 countries was only temporary.