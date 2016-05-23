CORRECTED-BRIEF-Alibaba signs MoU with MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government for global trade
* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP
May 23 Carbo Ceramics Inc
* Carbo places $25 million of subordinated debt due 2019 and announces filing of shelf registration statement
* That it has placed $25 million of 7% unsecured subordinated notes with two members of its board of directors
* Notes will mature on april 1, 2019 and require semi-annual interest payments
* Filed shelf registration to permit company to offer and sell up to $300 million of various debt and equity Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP
TORONTO/FRANKFURT, May 13 Businesses around the world scrambled on Saturday to prepare for a renewed cyber attack, convinced that a lull in a computer offensive that has stopped car factories, hospitals, schools and other organizations in around 100 countries was only temporary.