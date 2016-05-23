BRIEF-Manazel Holding Q1 loss narrows
Q1 net loss 207,205 dinars versus loss of 347,403 dinars year ago
May 23 21viaNet Group Inc
21Vianet announces us$388 million investment from tus-holdings
* Share subscription price of approximately us$2.712 per ordinary share, or us$16.274 per ads
* Investment will be comprised of newly issued 31,996,874 class a ordinary shares and 111,053,390 class b ordinary shares
* After closing of transaction, tus-holdings will, hold approximately 21.4% equity ownership in 21vianet
Investor agrees to be restricted from transferring or otherwise disposing of newly issued shares within 180 days after closing
Q1 net profit 22,408 dinars versus loss of 303,645 dinars year ago