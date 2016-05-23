May 23 Tribune Publishing Co

* Tribune Publishing receives $70.5 million growth capital investment from NANT Capital

* Agreed to issue an aggregate of 4,700,000 shares of its common stock to NANT Capital at $15.00 per share

* Patrick Soon-Shiong has been invited to join Tribune Publishing board of directors as vice chairman

* Announced it has entered into a term sheet with NantWorks, llc for a co-exclusive, non-transferable, fee-bearing license

* Under term sheet, Tribune Publishing will issue to NantStudio, llc 333,333 shares of tribune common stock

* Tribune Publishing will be entitled to retain first $80 million in revenues derived from licensed patents royalty free