May 23 Catena AB :

* Has made an agreement with Malmö Municipality

* Says sells properties Terminalen 3 and Terminalen 4 in Malmo, at property value of 140 million Swedish crowns ($16.81 million)

* Says buys from Malmö Municipality properties Sockret 1, 2 and 6, as well as land to Sockret 4 at property value of 50 million crowns ($1 = 8.3301 Swedish crowns)