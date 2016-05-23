May 23 Ashford Hospitality Prime Inc :

* Federal court rejects Sessa's motion for preliminary injunction

* Court declared Sessa's slate of candidates is invalid and ineligible to stand for election to Ashford Prime's board at 2016 annual meeting

* Proxy materials from Sessa are now deemed invalid per court order and will not be considered at 2016 annual meeting