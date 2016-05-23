May 23 Sanofi

* Sanofi announces changes to executive committee aligned to its strategic roadmap 2020

* Pascale witz, executive vice president, diabetes & cardiovascular, will leave company on june 1

* Suresh kumar, executive vice president, external affairs, has decided to return to united states for personal reasons

* Plans to name at a later date an executive vice president, consumer healthcare who will be a member of executive committee

* Olivier brandicourt will serve as acting head of external affairs until a replacement is found to succeed suresh kumar

* Suresh has agreed to continue to represent sanofi's interest in u.s. Until year-end