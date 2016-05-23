BRIEF-Golden Textiles and Clothes Wool Q1 consol profit rises
* Q1 consol net profit EGP 6.6 million versus EGP 2.1 million year ago
May 23 Gianni Versace S.P.A:
* Gianni Versace S.P.A Names Jonathan Akeroyd CEO
* Akeroyd served as CEO of Alexander McQueen from 2004 until May 2016
* Akeroyd succeeds Gian Giacomo Ferraris
PARIS, May 14 French carmaker Renault expects to be able to resume normal production on Monday in the factories that were hit by a global cyber attack, a spokesman said.