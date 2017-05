May 23 Rosbank PJSC :

* Says sets first coupon rate for 10 billion rouble ($149.05 million) BO-14 series bonds at 10.4 pct per annum

* Second-fifth coupon rates are also equal 10.4 pct per annum Source text: bit.ly/1TquMRf

($1 = 67.0900 roubles)