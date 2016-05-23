CORRECTED-BRIEF-Alibaba signs MoU with MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government for global trade
* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP
May 23 FMC Corp :
* Plans to increase its production capacity of lithium hydroxide by a total of 20,000 metric tons per year, effectively tripling its production
* Will execute a three-phased capacity expansion over next several years
* Phase one is expected to be commissioned and on line in mid 2017, while phase two planning is underway
* FMC expects all three phases to be complete by 2019, but has ability to adjust timing to meet market demand
* Upon completion of phase three expansion, FMC's lithium hydroxide capacity will be at least 30,000 metric tons
TORONTO/FRANKFURT, May 13 Businesses around the world scrambled on Saturday to prepare for a renewed cyber attack, convinced that a lull in a computer offensive that has stopped car factories, hospitals, schools and other organizations in around 100 countries was only temporary.