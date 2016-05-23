May 23 FMC Corp :

* Plans to increase its production capacity of lithium hydroxide by a total of 20,000 metric tons per year, effectively tripling its production

* Will execute a three-phased capacity expansion over next several years

* Phase one is expected to be commissioned and on line in mid 2017, while phase two planning is underway

* FMC expects all three phases to be complete by 2019, but has ability to adjust timing to meet market demand

* Upon completion of phase three expansion, FMC's lithium hydroxide capacity will be at least 30,000 metric tons