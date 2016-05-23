BRIEF-Manazel Holding Q1 loss narrows
* Q1 net loss 207,205 dinars versus loss of 347,403 dinars year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2rdX598) Further company coverage:
May 23 Shanda Media Limited -
* Shanda Media Limited reports 11.7 pct Stake in Lending Club Corp as of May 11 - SEC filing
* Shanda Media Limited says acquired the securities in Lending Club because it believes that they represented an attractive investment opportunity
* Shanda Media says it may seek to engage in discussions with the Lending Club board, and/or other stockholders concerning co's business, operations, future plans
* May engage legal, financial advisors to assist Lending Club in review, may evaluate strategic alternatives that may be available in future Source text - 1.usa.gov/1WMW997 Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Q1 net profit 22,408 dinars versus loss of 303,645 dinars year ago