BRIEF-Sinomach Automobile to issue commercial paper worth 5 bln yuan
* Says it plans to issue ultra-short commercial paper worth 5 billion yuan ($724.93 million)
May 23 Gooderson Leisure Corporation Ltd
* Sees FY HEPS between 3.20 and 3.60 cents versus 6.23 cents per share for year ended Feb. 28 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it plans to issue ultra-short commercial paper worth 5 billion yuan ($724.93 million)
SINGAPORE/TORONTO, May 14 Technical staff scrambled on Sunday to patch computers and restore infected ones, amid fears that the ransomware worm that stopped car factories, hospitals, shops and schools could wreak fresh havoc on Monday when employees log back on.