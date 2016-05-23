BRIEF-Solarworld: preliminary administrator / insolvency of affiliated companies
* PRELIMINARY ADMINISTRATOR / INSOLVENCY OF AFFILIATED COMPANIES
May 23 Fitch:
* Bankrupt E&P companies less likely to seek dips; distressed investors wait out volatility
* Energy defaults and bankruptcies are expected to continue
* "Distressed debt funds and private equity firms are poised to play a greater role in bankruptcy"
* Distressed energy firms face a dearth of traditional funding options and have limited choices
* Many highly leveraged shale producers cannot generate sufficient cash flow to sustain debt service and fund operations Source text for Eikon:
* PRELIMINARY ADMINISTRATOR / INSOLVENCY OF AFFILIATED COMPANIES
* Update On Chapter 11 proceedings, and operational and financial information