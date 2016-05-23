BRIEF-Online part of Warom Technology's Shanghai IPO oversubscribed
* Says online part of its Shanghai IPO attracted interest amounting to 2,193.84 times amount on offer
May 23 Hugo Games A/S :
* Says is currently in negotiations with US based Lima Sky regarding possible game development partnership
* Parties have entered into negotiations regarding a new Doodle Jump game based on one of Hugo Games' existing mobile game-engines
* Says draft agreement with Lima Sky incorporates a set of milestones/breakaways which means that Lima Sky can terminate the agreement before a game is published
* Upon having significant news regarding the negotiation with Lima Sky, the company will immediately inform the market
* Lima Sky is creator of Doodle Jump Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SINGAPORE/TORONTO, May 14 Technical staff scrambled on Sunday to patch computers and restore infected ones, amid fears that the ransomware worm that stopped car factories, hospitals, shops and schools could wreak fresh havoc on Monday when employees log back on.