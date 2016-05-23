May 23 Hugo Games A/S :

* Says is currently in negotiations with US based Lima Sky regarding possible game development partnership

* Parties have entered into negotiations regarding a new Doodle Jump game based on one of Hugo Games' existing mobile game-engines

* Says draft agreement with Lima Sky incorporates a set of milestones/breakaways which means that Lima Sky can terminate the agreement before a game is published

* Upon having significant news regarding the negotiation with Lima Sky, the company will immediately inform the market

* Lima Sky is creator of Doodle Jump