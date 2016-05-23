May 23 Stock Spirits Group Plc

* Result of AGM

* 85.02 percent shareholders present at AGM vote to approve directors remuneration report

* 77.76 percent shareholders pressent at the AGM vote to re-elect Mr David Maloney a director

* 54.14 percent shareholders pressent at the AGM voted to conduct further review of M&A strategy

* Vote by shareholders at AGM leads to the appointments of Alberto Da Ponte and Randy Pankevicz to the board

