BRIEF-Sinomach Automobile to issue commercial paper worth 5 bln yuan
* Says it plans to issue ultra-short commercial paper worth 5 billion yuan ($724.93 million)
May 23 Stock Spirits Group Plc
* Result of AGM
* 85.02 percent shareholders present at AGM vote to approve directors remuneration report
* 77.76 percent shareholders pressent at the AGM vote to re-elect Mr David Maloney a director
* 54.14 percent shareholders pressent at the AGM voted to conduct further review of M&A strategy
* Vote by shareholders at AGM leads to the appointments of Alberto Da Ponte and Randy Pankevicz to the board
* Board will also proceed with identifying and appointing two additional independent non-executive directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
