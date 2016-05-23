May 23 (Reuters) -

* Nissan Motor Co Ltd may sell entire Calsonic Kansei stake - Nikkei

* Nissan Motor Co Ltd - Japanese automaker plans to solicit a first round of bids in June - Nikkei Source text - s.nikkei.com/1U9jspj