CORRECTED-BRIEF-Alibaba signs MoU with MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government for global trade
* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP
May 23 Parsley Energy Inc
* Parsley energy announces acquisition of mineral rights in southern delaware basin
* Parsley energy inc says deal valued at $280.5 million in cash
* Intends to finance acquisition through debt and equity issuances announced concurrently with announcement of acquisition
* Purchase of additional working interests in company's leasehold in pecos,reeves counties totaling 885 net acres for $9.0 million in cash
* Parsley energy inc says estimated net current production associated with acquired mineral rights is about 280 barrels of oil equivalent per day Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)
* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP
TORONTO/FRANKFURT, May 13 Businesses around the world scrambled on Saturday to prepare for a renewed cyber attack, convinced that a lull in a computer offensive that has stopped car factories, hospitals, schools and other organizations in around 100 countries was only temporary.