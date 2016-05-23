BRIEF-Emaar Properties Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit 1.38 billion dirhams versus 1.21 billion dirhams year ago
May 23 (Reuters) -
* J.P. Morgan private bank lays off nearly 100 employees- WSJ, citing sources
Source (on.wsj.com/1Xsp5l3)
Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Q1 net profit 1.38 billion dirhams versus 1.21 billion dirhams year ago
DUBAI, May 14 Dubai's Emaar Properties , builder of the world's tallest tower, reported a 15 percent rise in first-quarter net profit on Sunday, broadly in line with analysts' expectations.