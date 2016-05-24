UPDATE 1-Chile's Ripley and Mexico's Liverpool cancel merger
SANTIAGO, May 19 The planned acquisition of Chilean retailer Ripley by Mexican high-end department store chain Liverpool has been scrapped, Ripley said in a regulatory filing late Friday.
May 24 Galenica AG :
* Vifor Pharma to further strengthen company management to ensure continued strong growth
* Galenica Board of Directors has decided to further strengthen the management of Vifor Pharma by appointing a new CEO and the recruitment process has been initiated
* Galenica group will be divided once the new CEO of Vifor Pharma has been appointed and settled into their role
* Galenica anticipates that the division will be completed no later than the end of 2017 Source text - bit.ly/1qGaw0u Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SANTIAGO, May 19 The planned acquisition of Chilean retailer Ripley by Mexican high-end department store chain Liverpool has been scrapped, Ripley said in a regulatory filing late Friday.
SAO PAULO, May 19 Brazil's securities regulator said it launched four new probes against meatpacker JBS SA and other companies controlled by J&F Investimentos on Friday to investigate suspicious trades made before markets were rattled by the revelation of a plea deal by the company's top executives.