UPDATE 1-Chile's Ripley and Mexico's Liverpool cancel merger
SANTIAGO, May 19 The planned acquisition of Chilean retailer Ripley by Mexican high-end department store chain Liverpool has been scrapped, Ripley said in a regulatory filing late Friday.
May 24 Compagnie des Alpes SA :
* Reports H1 revenue of 443.7 million euros ($497.4 million) versus 418.0 million euros a year ago (comparable)
* H1 operating profit is 98.1 million euros versus 89.8 million euros a year ago (actual)
* H1 net profit group share is 54.5 million euros versus 50.5 million euros a year ago (actual)
* Sees annual increase in overall sales for ski areas above 3% in 2015/2016, with EBITDA margin in line
* Says leisure destinations division should on comparable basis register in 2015/2016 increase compared to previous year Source text: bit.ly/25dgeX8 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8920 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAO PAULO, May 19 Brazil's securities regulator said it launched four new probes against meatpacker JBS SA and other companies controlled by J&F Investimentos on Friday to investigate suspicious trades made before markets were rattled by the revelation of a plea deal by the company's top executives.