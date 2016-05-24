May 24 EFG International Ag
* Says receives approval from the Swiss financial market
supervisory authority FINMA regarding the proposed acquisition
of BSI
* Says transaction is on track and is expected to complete
at the latest in the fourth quarter of 2016, as originally
announced
* Says taken note of FINMA's and MAS' press releases in
connection with the BSI related 1MDB matter
* Says share purchase agreement with BTG Pactual has an
indemnity in relation to these and certain other matters up to
the overall purchase price
* Says indemnity backed by material Swiss escrow account
which, at closing, will contain 51.0m EFG shares issued to BTG
as consideration, with shares locked up for 2 years
* Says the fine and the penalty will result in a reduction
in the purchase price and that the indemnities and escrow
account remain unchanged
