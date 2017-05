May 24 Cybg Plc :

* Half-Year report

* Net interest margin in line with guidance at 225 bps, 2 bps increase versus FY 2015

* SME core book stable. Over £1 billion of new loans and facilities in H1, an increase of 10 pct

* Expect our costs for year to be £730million, materially below our previous guidance