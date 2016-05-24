UPDATE 1-Chile's Ripley and Mexico's Liverpool cancel merger
SANTIAGO, May 19 The planned acquisition of Chilean retailer Ripley by Mexican high-end department store chain Liverpool has been scrapped, Ripley said in a regulatory filing late Friday.
May 24 Card Factory Plc :
* Total sales growth of 6.5% (Q1 FY16: +7.5%)
* In Q1 ended 30 April 2016, revenue increased by +6.5% (Q1 FY16: +7.5%)
* Continued store roll out with 20 net new stores opened (Q1 FY16: 19)
* Strong pipeline of new store opportunities for remainder of financial year
* Board's expectations for full financial year unchanged
SAO PAULO, May 19 Brazil's securities regulator said it launched four new probes against meatpacker JBS SA and other companies controlled by J&F Investimentos on Friday to investigate suspicious trades made before markets were rattled by the revelation of a plea deal by the company's top executives.