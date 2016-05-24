BRIEF-Qualcomm announces pricing of $11 bln senior notes offering
* Qualcomm announces pricing of $11.0 billion senior notes offering
May 24 GWS Production AB :
* Announces plans for global personal travel security response and assistance service
* Says has submitted new patent to European Patent Office Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Qualcomm announces pricing of $11.0 billion senior notes offering
* CenturyLink announces pricing and allocation of $6.0 billion term loan B facility