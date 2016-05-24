BRIEF-Qualcomm announces pricing of $11 bln senior notes offering
* Qualcomm announces pricing of $11.0 billion senior notes offering
May 24 Sanoma Oyj :
* Announces final tender offer results
* Final acceptance amount has been set by Nordea Bank Danmark A/S (offeror) at an aggregate principal amount of 200 million euros of Notes
* All valid tenders will be accepted in full up to minimum denomination of Notes
* Purchase price for Notes is 104.10 pct
* Offeror will also pay accrued and unpaid interest on Notes accepted for purchase in the offer
* Settlement date for offer is May 26, 2016
* All Notes purchased by the company will be cancelled Source text for Eikon:
* CenturyLink announces pricing and allocation of $6.0 billion term loan B facility