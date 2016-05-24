May 24 Sanoma Oyj :

* Announces final tender offer results

* Final acceptance amount has been set by Nordea Bank Danmark A/S (offeror) at an aggregate principal amount of 200 million euros of Notes

* All valid tenders will be accepted in full up to minimum denomination of Notes

* Purchase price for Notes is 104.10 pct

* Offeror will also pay accrued and unpaid interest on Notes accepted for purchase in the offer

* Settlement date for offer is May 26, 2016

* All Notes purchased by the company will be cancelled

