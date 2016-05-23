BRIEF-Sinomach Automobile to issue commercial paper worth 5 bln yuan
* Says it plans to issue ultra-short commercial paper worth 5 billion yuan ($724.93 million)
May 23 Hosken Consolidated Investments Ltd
* Sees fy heps of between 1 050.0 cents and 955.4 cents, being an increase of between 11.0% and 1.0% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it plans to issue ultra-short commercial paper worth 5 billion yuan ($724.93 million)
SINGAPORE/TORONTO, May 14 Technical staff scrambled on Sunday to patch computers and restore infected ones, amid fears that the ransomware worm that stopped car factories, hospitals, shops and schools could wreak fresh havoc on Monday when employees log back on.