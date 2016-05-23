May 23 Vodafone Group Plc :

* Paolo Bertoluzzo, its group chief commercial operations and strategy officer, has informed company of his intention to take up a new role in Italy

* Paolo will be leaving Vodafone on 8 July 2016 to become group ceo of ICBPI

* Vodafone will be announcing Paolo's successor in due course.