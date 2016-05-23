May 23 Endochoice Holdings Inc :

* Received 510(K) clearance for its new Orca sterile, single-use air/water and suction valves

* Company will begin sales and distribution of new valves in United States, European Union, and other select markets

* Endochoice announces FDA clearance of its Orca Sterile, single-use air/water and suction valves