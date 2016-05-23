(Corrects headline to add dropped word "Nikkei")

May 23 Nikkei:

* Amano plans to raise its dividend for the year ending March 2017 if the Japanese Information Systems Developer meets its net profit target - Nikkei

* Amano Corp overall sales are seen rising 2% to 122 billion yen for the year ending march 2017 - Nikkei

* Amano Corp intends to pay out 46 yen per share for year ending March 2017 if it misses the profit target - Nikkei Source - (s.nikkei.com/1Tz6hhI)