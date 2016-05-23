May 23 S&P :

* S&P On Ares Capital - Ares Capital Corp 'BBB' ratings placed on creditwatch negative following plan to acquire American Capital Ltd

* S&P On Ares Capital - Placement reflects expectation that acquisition of American Capital Ltd may weaken combined company's pro forma risk profile

* S&P On Ares Capital - Believe that transaction comes with an element of execution risk