Dubai's Emaar Properties Q1 profit rises 15 pct
DUBAI, May 14 Dubai's Emaar Properties , builder of the world's tallest tower, reported a 15 percent rise in first-quarter net profit on Sunday, broadly in line with analysts' expectations.
May 23 American Capital Ltd:
* Ares Capital has secured $460 million to increase revolving funding facility from $540 million to $1 billion in connection with deal timing Source text - 1.usa.gov/25czTqn (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
DUBAI, May 14 Dubai's Emaar Properties , builder of the world's tallest tower, reported a 15 percent rise in first-quarter net profit on Sunday, broadly in line with analysts' expectations.
May 14 Dubai National Insurance and Reinsurance Co: