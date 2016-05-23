May 23 Conagra Foods Inc

* Conagra foods to sell spicetec flavors & seasonings to givaudan

* Conagra foods inc says deal valued at approximately $340 million.

* Agreement includes transition of approximately 280 employees as well as facilities in cranbury, n.j., and carol stream, ill

* BofA Merrill lynch acted as exclusive financial advisor to conagra foods on transaction