CORRECTED-BRIEF-Alibaba signs MoU with MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government for global trade
* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP
May 23 Dow Chemical Co
* Dow and dupont announce senior leadership appointments for dowdupont
* Howard ungerleider will become chief financial officer for dowdupont
* Stacy fox will become general counsel for dowdupont
* Charles j. Kalil will become special counsellor to executive chairman of dowdupont
* Says edward d. Breen , chair and chief executive officer of dupont, will become chief executive officer of dowdupont
* Appointments will be effective upon completion of proposed merger transaction, which is expected to close in second half of 2016
* Howard ungerleider will become chief financial officer for dowdupont
* Says in addition to other duties, liveris will have responsibility for material science business
* Consummation of intended business separation transactions is not expected to exceed 18-24 months after merger close
* Says breen will have responsibility for agriculture and specialty products businesses Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)
* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP
TORONTO/FRANKFURT, May 13 Businesses around the world scrambled on Saturday to prepare for a renewed cyber attack, convinced that a lull in a computer offensive that has stopped car factories, hospitals, schools and other organizations in around 100 countries was only temporary.