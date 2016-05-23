BRIEF-Emaar Properties Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit 1.38 billion dirhams versus 1.21 billion dirhams year ago
May 23 Moody's On Deutsche Bank
* Moody's downgrades Deutsche Bank's ratings; outlook stable
* Outlook on ratings is stable, reflecting potential long-term benefits to creditors of five-year strategy plan through 2020
* Stable outlook reflects actions taken by management team to preserve capital and liquidity during restructuring process Source text : (bit.ly/1sygphj) (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)
* Q1 net profit 1.38 billion dirhams versus 1.21 billion dirhams year ago
DUBAI, May 14 Dubai's Emaar Properties , builder of the world's tallest tower, reported a 15 percent rise in first-quarter net profit on Sunday, broadly in line with analysts' expectations.