May 23 Moody's On Deutsche Bank

* Moody's downgrades Deutsche Bank's ratings; outlook stable

* Outlook on ratings is stable, reflecting potential long-term benefits to creditors of five-year strategy plan through 2020

* Stable outlook reflects actions taken by management team to preserve capital and liquidity during restructuring process Source text : (bit.ly/1sygphj) (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)